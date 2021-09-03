Access Bank wins five Global Brand Magazine Awards

Endorsing its position as Africa’s leading financial institution, Access Bank plc, clinched five awards at the recently concluded 2021 Global Brand Magazine Awards.

The bank emerged the winner across five categories, namely – Best Mobile Banking App, Africa; Best Agro Banking Brand, Nigeria; Best Digital Banking Brand, Nigeria; Best CSR Bank, Nigeria and Best Bank for Investor Relations, Nigeria.

Commenting on these wins, Herbert Wigwe, the group managing director, said, “We are truly honoured to have been recognised in multiple categories by such a prestigious platform. Financial inclusion, CSR and a drive for scale have been some of our major focus points in the past 12 months and today, it has paid off huge dividends.

“With sustainability at the central core of our operations, we have embarked on numerous initiatives targeted at different areas of society to contribute our quota to the improvement of the Nigerian economy and aid Africa’s attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. We will continue to use our influence as the chair of the NSBP Steering Committee and other leadership positions to encourage other institutions to do the same.”

Access Bank has consistently delivered on its goal to set standards for sustainable banking practices, deliver superior value to its customer base and provide innovative solutions for the markets and communities they serve.

Currently, the bank is leading other institutions in financing the agriculture sector with its continued support for businesses across the agricultural value chain, offering a loan portfolio of N68.4 billion in 2020 – a massive jump from the reported N44 billion in 2019.

Leveraging digital options, the bank has continued to maintain its effective communication with the investing community resulting in an unshaken trust from investors and consequently an enviable increase in Access Bank’s share price despite the downward spiral of the global economy.

With a strong reputation as a responsible business in Africa and a drive to become the world’s most respected bank, Access Bank has embedded sound ESG policies as core elements of its growth strategy. Their efforts have earned them global prominence, receiving several local and international awards and recognitions such as the Karlsruhe Award for Outstanding Business Sustainability Achievement (five-time consecutive winner), World Finance Award for Most Sustainable Bank (ten-time winner), Central Bank of Nigeria Award for Sustainable Bank of the Year (three-time consecutive winner) among others.