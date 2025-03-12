Academic and Non-academic staff of Adamawa State-owned tertiary institutions have embarked on an indefinite strike following the Government’s failure to address their demand for inclusion in the new minimum wage increase.

The decision was announced in a statement released by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Academic and Non-academic staff unions, signed by Abdullahi Maryam, the Committee’s Chairperson.

According to the Communiqué, the unions had initially declared a seven-day warning strike on February 27, 2025, which ended on March 10, 2025. However, due to Government’s non-responsiveness, the unions resolved to continue with an indefinite strike, beginning from Tuesday.

“JAC is directing all its members to embark on an indefinite strike action starting from 11th March 2025 until further notice. Members are to ensure full compliance with this directive,” the statement read.

The striking workers argue that their exclusion from the minimum wage increase and Government’s failure to respond to their other demands was unjust and vowed not to return to work until their demands were met.

The indefinite strike is expected to disrupt academic activities across Adamawa State-owned tertiary institutions, affecting thousands of students.

Meanwhile efforts to get a response from Government officials on the matter were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

