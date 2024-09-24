Abuja Trade Fair: ACCI calls for mobility, economic growth

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has stressed the importance of mobility, trade financing, and taxation in driving Nigeria’s economic growth at the 19th Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF).

The event, which welcomed about 100,000 attendees, provides a platform for industries to explore emerging markets, forge strategic partnerships, and gain insights into new trends and advancements.

Emeka Obegolu, president of ACCI, stressed the critical role of mobility in overcoming logistical challenges, reducing operational costs, and boosting economic development. He noted that improving Nigeria’s transportation infrastructure is essential to unlocking the country’s economic potential.

“The 2024 edition of the AITF is unique, featuring over 500 exhibitors from various sectors, showcasing more than 10,000 products to nearly 100,000 attendees over 12 days,” Obegolu said.

Obegolu also announced the launch of the National Policy Fellows Award, an initiative recognising individuals who have made significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth across various sectors, including academia, business, and public service.

Dele Kelvin Oye, national president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), commended ACCI for its efforts in promoting trade and innovation.

He affirmed the significance of the event’s theme, “Mobility: Options for transportation, trade financing, and taxation,” in addressing critical challenges to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

The fair also showcased sectors that prioritise environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, with exhibitions focusing on fintech, sustainable transportation, and environmental safety, reflecting the growing need for responsible business practices in today’s economy.

The event was attended by Doris Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment who represented President Bola Tinubu.