Abuja residents to face blackouts over transmission towers relocations

Residents of Abuja are set to face power outages from January 6 to 21 as the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) begins the relocation of key transmission towers along the Outer Southern Expressway.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (Abuja DisCo) announced this in a statement released on Friday.

“Power interruptions will occur from January 6 – 21, 2025, as the FCDA undertakes the relocation of the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers,” Abuja DisCo said.

The affected areas include Lugbe and its environs, Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC, Games Village, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, Indoor Complex, Christ Embassy Church, American International School, Spring Court, American Embassy Quarters, EFCC Headquarters, Coca-Cola, Railway, FMC, parts of Apo, Gudu, Kubwa, Bwari, Jahi, Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi, and surrounding areas.

The DisCo expressed regret for the inconvenience and thanked residents for their understanding.

This comes after a similar disruption in December 2024, when the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) conducted maintenance on two transmission substations in the Federal Capital Territory.

The December outages occurred on December 28 and 29, affecting various parts of the FCT.

Share