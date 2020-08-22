Abuja police rescue kids locked in toilet by guardian, arrest suspect

The police in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, acting on a tip-off, on Friday rescued two children that were allegedly locked in a toilet and subjected to inhuman treatment by their guardian who lives on the second floor of a two-storey building in FCDA quarters Garki.

A statement issued on Saturday by spokesman of the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, said one of the children, Wisdom Christopher King Chidemi, a nine year-old male, who miraculously escaped through the window of their guardian’s apartment located in a two-storey building, raised the alarm that led to the rescue of the second victim, one Angel Nwoga, a nine-year-old female, from the apartment.

According to the statement, the second victim was rescued from the apartment by operatives from Garki Police Division and Federal Fire Service.

The police noted that the guardian, Loveth Ilobi, was reported to have been subjecting the children to undue hardship and inhuman treatment.

The police said according to information made available to it, Ilobi often starves the children of food and locks them up in the toilet pending her return from work late at night.

The culprit has been arrested by police operatives from Garki Division and investigation is on-going, the statement added.