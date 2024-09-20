Abuja Light Rail achieves 250,000 passengers in 100 days

The Abuja Light Rail system has successfully transported more than 250,000 passengers within just over 100 days since it began commercial operations.

John Zhao, a CCECC representative in Nigeria, shared this milestone on his verified Twitter handle on Friday in Abuja.

Zhao highlighted that the network includes 12 stations, connecting vital locations such as the Abuja city centre, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the main railway line, and Kubwa satellite town.

He noted, “Phase I of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit by CCECC has been operating safely for over 100 days. With a maximum operating speed of 100 km/h, it has served over 250,000 passengers and significantly alleviated traffic congestion in the capital.”

The Abuja Light Real was developed and operated by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the rail system features two lines that stretch a total of 45 kilometres.

Originally inaugurated in 2018 under former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Abuja Rail Mass Transit faced delays due to infrastructure issues, including inadequate access roads.

The COVID-19 pandemic further disrupted progress, leading to temporary halts in operations. Subsequent budget allocations were made to address these challenges and facilitate the project’s completion.

Recalled that President Bola Tinubu had announced a free ride initiative on the Abuja Light Rail to promote public transportation and ease commuting for residents.

This program aims to improve accessibility and encourage the use of public transit, reducing traffic congestion and promoting environmental sustainability.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance urban mobility and support economic growth in the capital city.