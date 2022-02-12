Abuja area council election (JIWA GWAGWA) in photos BusinessDay Feb 12, 2022 Share Electorates queuing up to cast their vote at the Jiwa unit during the FCT Area council election in Abuja over the weekend. picture by TUNDE ADENIYI.12-02-2022 An elder statesman being accredited to cast his vote during the FCT Area council election in Abuja over the weekend. picture by TUNDE ADENIYI.12-02-2022 -L-R, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) arriving at his polling unit to cast his vote during the FCT Area council election in Abuja over the weekend. picture by TUNDE ADENIYI.12-02-2022. – Abdullahi Adamu Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) casting his vote during the FCT Area council election in Abuja over the weekend. picture by TUNDE ADENIYI.12-02-2022. Group of elderly women waiting for their votes to be counted during the FCT Area council election in Abuja over the weekend. picture by TUNDE ADENIYI.12-02-2022. Muda Idris, chief of Jiwa casting his vote during the FCT Area council election in Abuja over the weekend. picture by TUNDE ADENIYI.12-02-2022. Some Electorates displaying their voters card showing their readiness to make a change in governance during the FCT Area council election in Abuja over the weekend. picture by TUNDE ADENIYI.12-02-2022 A physically challenged person making her way into the polling unit to get accredited during the FCT Area council election in Abuja over the weekend. picture by TUNDE ADENIYI.12-02-2022. Some Electorates displaying their voters card showing their readiness to make a change in governance during the FCT Area council election in Abuja over the weekend. picture by TUNDE ADENIYI.12-02-2022 Share