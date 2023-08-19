Abubakar leads ECOWAS delegation to meet Bazoum

Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Nigeria’s Head of State led ECOWAS delegation on Saturday. They met with Mohamed Bazoum, who has been imprisoned in his home since the military overthrew him on July 26, according to the radio station Radio France International.

The delegation also met with Ali Lamine Zeine, the junta-appointed transitional prime minister who received them at the airport and led them to the presidential palace.

Later on, the delegation met General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the junta, and his team for about 90 minutes.

The junta had refused any serious discussion with Abubakar and Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto when the duo went on a first mission to sort a peaceful resolution. They had also refused to yield to Victoria Nuland, U.S. acting deputy secretary of state.

However a few days later on August 9, the junta received Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and Aboubacar Sanda Oumarou, the emir of Damagaram.



Later that day, Sanusi was seen with Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu.

On August 17 and 18, 2023, in Accra, Ghana, ECOWAS defence officials met to complete plans for potential military action in the event that ongoing negotiations with the coup leaders fall down.

Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs and security, declared on Friday following the meeting of the military chiefs, “We are ready to go any time the order is given. The D-Day is also decided.”