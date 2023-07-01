Absenteeism: Anambra installs clock-in device in public hospitals

Anambra State government has commenced installation of clock-in device in public health facilities to curb absenteeism and ensure that health workers take their duties seriously.

Afam Obidike, commissioner for Health, made the disclosure on Saturday in Awka during a meeting with public hospitals’ administrators in the state.

He lamented that during his unannounced visits to some of the state hospitals, many health workers were absent, while some health facilities were locked-up.

According to him, such attitude is contributing to the high mortality rate recorded in the state and hinders the progress of the health sector.

While explaining the function of the device, the Commissioner said that it would put the menace of absenteeism and indolence among health workers under check.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration is taking healthcare seriously and wants residents to have access to quality health services at the primary health centres, general hospitals and the tertiary health facility.

Read also: Anambra traders protest govt ejection, planned demolition of 1200 shops

“This is part of the reasons for the installation of the Clock-in device in all government hospitals to ensure that healthcare workers are at their duty posts to attend to the health needs of the people.

“The device will also monitor the hours health workers put in each day and that will subsequently determine their monthly salaries and allowances.

“The goal is to eliminate maternal and infants mortalities, as well as restore the confidence of our people in the healthcare services we provide in the state, so they do not go to quacks and get killed,” he said.

The Commissioner said that the government was also digitising the healthcare services through telemedicine and strengthen referral system among the hospitals in the state.

“We are establishing the ‘Hub and Spoke approach’ for proper networking among the hospitals. The Telemedicine will also allow primary healthcare centres have access to different doctors.

“We are strengthening at least one general hospital in each local government area so that primary health centres can refer patients when the need arises.

“The state government is doing all it can with limited resources and as healthcare providers, we cannot afford to fail,” he said.

Obidike urged the hospital administrators to hold weekly clinical and mortality reviews; and report same to the ministry for appropriate actions.