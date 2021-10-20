ABPW launches Youth Connect Initiative to provide gainful employment

The Alliance of Business and Professional Women (ABPW) is pleased to announce the launch of a transformational initiative by a group of Nigerian women leaders aimed at supporting the youths of Nigeria to create the Nigeria we all desire.

This movement – the Youth Connect Initiative is birthed on the first anniversary of an epochal event in the history of our dear nation.

On this day, a year ago, after weeks of peaceful protest by our youths, patriotic Nigerians watched in horror as defenceless youths of Nigeria under the banner of the END SARS movement were allegedly attacked by uniformed armed military men during a peaceful protest against police brutality, harassment and extortion in the country.

The fallout of this event was called for transparent and good governance.

To commemorate one year since the peaceful End SARS protests, ABPW said it is launching its Youth Connect Initiative by which it will be equipping youths from underprivileged communities with skills to provide gainful employment.

According to ABPW, this project is designed to prepare underemployed young men and women from disadvantaged communities for the job market with an emphasis on technology, connecting them to job opportunities whilst inspiring them to undertake their civic responsibilities.

The programme will provide amongst other – employability skills, entrepreneurship, vocational and personal development.

The project will commence in Lagos in January 2022 and progress to other states.

Targeted at participants in the 18-30 age bracket, who must fulfil entry criteria including evidence of belonging to a Community-based organisation and provide references from religious organisations they belong to etc or a past employer, or educational establishment.

According to the Chairman of the APBW Governance Board, Toyin Sanni, “the Youth Connect Initiative is a most fitting way to turn a most painful memory into something good for our youths who have for decades been ignored, marginalized, oppressed and economically excluded by providing employability solutions to aid entrepreneurship and also provide employment opportunities, working with institutional partners.

“Our ultimate goal is to establish end to end job creation, creating a cadre of skilled and engaged youth with a strong sense of civic responsibilities

More information about the Youth Connect Initiative and the ABPW can be found on www.abpw.org.”