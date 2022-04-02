Abiru supports more vulnerable people, 320 added to 2500 beneficiaries of COVID-19 financial assistance scheme

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries and the Senator representing the Lagos East Senatorial district, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has brought in more vulnerable people into his COVID-19 Financial Support Scheme, adding 320 people into the existing 2500 social safety net.

Today, 2500 beneficiaries in addition to the new 320 making 2,820 vulnerable constituents drawn across 98 wards in the 16 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas received direct credits in their bank accounts.

For fifteen (15) consecutive months, people with physical disabilities, widows, aged, unemployed youth and women have been receiving support from Senator Abiru on a monthly basis. The scheme has been on since January 2021.

The new 320 beneficiaries were drawn from the various Community Development Associations (CDAs) under the sixteen (16) Community Development Committees (CDCs) in the Lagos East. Other stakeholders who had earlier submitted names of beneficiaries include; Royal fathers, LGs/LCDAs chairmen, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) leaders in the Lagos East District, Notable leaders, League of Imams and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The scheme was earlier planned to terminate in December 2021, but the Senator has graciously continued in the new year as the economic headwinds occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic are yet to fully abate.

Abiru said his concern for the plight of the poor at this challenging period, especially the record food inflation necessitated the continuation of the financial support to ease the hardship of the vulnerable at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid.