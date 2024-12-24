Abiru puts smiles on faces of Lagos East residents at end-of-year, new year celebration

In his usual manner, the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, FCA, on Monday reached out to over 10,000 households across the 16 LGAs/LCDAs with food packs, for the end of the year and new year celebrations.

The distribution exercise took place simultaneously in the main five local government areas of the district, namely: Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe, Epe, Somolu and Ikorodu.

Speaking during the food packs distribution at the Constituency office, Ikorodu, Senator Abiru said he was reaching out to his constituents, particularly the less-privileged in the spirit of love, compassion and generosity, which characterised the season.

He said, “This event is a reflection of our shared values and commitment to uplifting many of our people who are going through tough times at this very challenging period. In alignment with my mantra of Greater Good to the Larger Number, we are ensuring, as our custom is, that no one is left behind during this festive season.”

The beneficiaries of these food packs reflect the diversity of our district, impacting all demographics of our society, including the vulnerable. Today, we are reaching out to: Christians and Muslims, under the umbrella of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and Leagues of Imams and Alfas in Lagos East Senatorial District, political party leaders and members of the party, across the 98 wards and the 16 LGAs of the district, Youths, Students, Party Canvassers, Women, Persons living with disabilities, Artisans, the aged, and randomly selected constituents of the district who were shortlisted from the online nominations. And many other stakeholders who contribute daily to the growth of the Lagos East Senatorial District. These equity, fair and inclusive processes were followed to give a sense of belonging to all segments of our society, thereby deepening harmony and respect that bind us together as one community.”

The lawmaker, who chairs the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions in the National Assembly also added that, “This gesture is also in support of the expectations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, from all elected public officials to provide succour and comfort for our people, particularly the vulnerable members of the society, who are largely impacted by the fall-outs of bold economic reforms and policy decisions, (Fuel subsidy removal, convergence of exchanges rates, Tax reforms), of the current administration in repositioning this country for greatness” .

He called on his constituents and all Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in its quest at restoring the nation on the path of sustainable growth and development.

The event was attended by eminent leaders in the state including the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, who is also the apex leader of the party in Ikorodu division, His Excellency, Abiodun Ogunleye, members of Governance Advisory Council, GAC, Asiwaju Reuben Olorunfunmi Basorun and Senator Anthony Adefuye.

In their goodwill messages, the party leaders commended the Senator for making the party proud by demonstrating exemplary leadership through his various interventions and support for the constituents, particularly those at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid.

Other dignitaries in attendance include: Alhaji Bode Oyedele, the Chief Imam, Ikorodu Division, Sheikh Seifudeen Ademoritan Olowooribi, Chief Imam Oriwu Central Mosque, Sheikh Yahya Samadani, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos East Senatorial district, Reverend Ojo Joshua, APC State Secretary, Dr. Muyideen Jokomba, APC Youth Leader in Lagos State Seriki Muritala,Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, Dr. Saheed Ibikunle, Hon Adebimpe Akinsola, Alhaja Abiodun Ogunniyi, Chairman, Ikorodu West LCDA, Hon. Sulaimon Kazeem, Arc. Taiwo Kara, APC Chairman, Ikorodu Division, Hon Tijanni Jimoh, Chairman, Mile 12 International Market, Alhaji Shehu Usman Sampam, among others

