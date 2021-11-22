Abiodun offsets co-operative deductions from workers’ salaries with N2bn

As part of efforts to address the plight of workers and pensioners in Ogun State, Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun on Friday released N2 billion for four months to offset part of Global Cooperative deductions, a debt profile inherited from the past administration.

He also promised to settle the rest of the deductions by releasing one billion naira quarterly until all the deductions made are defrayed.

Similarly, he released another N1 billion Naira for state and local government pensioners’ gratuities.

The new gratuities is a 100 percent increment from the earlier quarterly payment of N500m he had earlier commenced last year.

Akeem Lasisi, Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Ogun State branch, stated this at a press conference after a meeting between Labour Leaders and Pensioners’ Unions as well as Governor Dapo Abiodun at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said, “We had a fruitful meeting with the governor today. This is a follow-up to other meetings we had before. In the meeting, we told the governor that workers are tensed up and restless due to the non-payment of their deductions and the Governor agreed to do something about it.

“I am glad to inform you that he has directed the immediate release of N1bn for the payment of gratuities and that N1bn will be released on a quarterly basis for the Pensioners. As of today, four months of global deductions has been paid and the governor also promised to do this on a quarterly basis.”

Lasisi also said the governor had promised that promotion letters for 2O18 would be fully implemented by the new year while promotion entitlements for 2019 would commence by March next year.

He added that Governor Abiodun had also assured workers to expect to enjoy their promotion entitlements for 2020 from between May and June next year.

Also speaking, Waidi Oloyede, the State Chairman of, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, appreciated the State Government for the gesture and lauded the governor for accepting to look into the monthly increment, saying that some of the pensioners collect as low as N5,000, as monthly pension.

Bola Lawal, Secretary of the pension union, said that as a responsible union, its members would not embark on any form of protest without informing the government, noting that the last protest was done by an Association and not his union as,”there is a difference between an association and a union”.

Isa Olude, State Chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSON) and Chairman Joint Negotiations Committee, called for a commitment on the part of the parties involved to build trust and avoid misunderstanding.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Waheed Odusile, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of workers who are serving and Pensioners who had served the state meritoriously.