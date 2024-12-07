Abiodun in Morocco to attract FDIs in livestock, automobile plant, timber mill

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State

Prompted by the move to attract more foreign direct investments (FDIs) to the State as part of efforts to create wealth and job opportunities, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State was on Friday met with some investors at the African Investment Forum (AIF) in Rabat, Morocco with a view to attracting investments in automobile assembly plant, livestock production as well as wood and timber processing and milling.

Governor Abiodun, who said during his meeting with Akinwunmi Adesina, President of African Development Bank Group (AfDB) in Rabat that investment opportunities are abound in the State but require buying-in of foreign investors, listed possible areas of investment, including livestock production, value addition to raw materials and agricultural produce, timber processing, renewable energy and the entire power sector, among others.

Governor Abiodun also said Ogun State is exploring opportunities for the establishment of an automotive assembly plant and extending the Lagos red and blue rail lines from Agbado to Kajola and from Okokomaiko to Agbara/Lusada, as well as the Purpleline.

Read also: Ogun aggressive on capital projects as Abiodun proposes N1trn budget for 2025

The governor however praised the commitment of the AfDB president in connecting sub-national entities on the continent to investment opportunities.

“Our meeting earlier today (on Friday) in Morocco with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, focused on key projects we plan to embark on in Ogun State.

“We expressed our appreciation for the critical role AfDB plays in connecting sub-national governments with potential investors and providing proof of financing for major initiatives.

“This engagement reinforces our commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships and innovative financing solutions to drive sustainable development and economic growth in Ogun State,” he said.

Share