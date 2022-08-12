Abia women protest kidnap of medical doctor

Women of Umuopara Ahia Asaa in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State have protested and complained bitterly over the non-release of their son, Uwadinachi Iweha, a professor of Medicine, by suspected kidnappers for more than two months after collecting their ransom.

The women led by Sally Ukwuwa, president-general of Umuopara Ahia Asaa Women, marched to the Palace of the Royal Father of Ezeleke Autonomous Community, Eze Godfrey C. Ibeakanma and complained that they were not happy over the continued detention of Iweha who until his adoption from a Catholic Church in the area on June 5, 2022, was an Iroko to the community and a bread winner to many people.

Ukwuwa, who was represented by Victoria Asomugha, disclosed that Iweha was in the Church to worship God, only to receive a phone call by unknown people and in that process he was kidnapped.

“Since then we have not heard anything about his whereabouts. We are appealing to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and other security agencies to intensify efforts towards his release from the kidnappers,” said Ukwuwa.

In his response, Eze G. C. Ibeakanma recollected that two weeks ago the group equally came to his palace and protested and complained bitterly against the missing of “Our illustrious son who had brought great honour and pride to the community, Abia in particular Nigeria in general.”

Read also: Experts seek proper legal strategy to tackle financial crimes, corruption

He praised the women for what they have been doing to show concern over the missing of their illustrious son.

He noted that Abia state Government led by Okezie Ikpeazu has been making efforts to ensure that Iweha is released from the hands of his captors through placing N5million (Five Naira compensation for any person or group that could aid government and security agencies to effect the release of Iweha.

Eze Ibeakanma commended the efforts so far made by Ikpeazu but should continue and not relent.

He also urged security agencies in the state to beef up security in order to bring the perpetrators to book.

“It is unfortunate that somebody who went to Church to worship God was kidnapped, Government and Security agencies should collaborate in order to endeavor ensure the release of our brother,” said the Royal father.

The Royal father, who noted that insecurity is drowning Nigeria, urged relevant authorities- Federal, state, LGAs and communities to intensify efforts ensure that insecurity is brought to an end.