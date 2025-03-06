Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, has expressed his Administration’s willingness to partner the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in various areas of economy to develop the State.

The Abia State Governor, stated this while hosting Bui Quoc Hung, Vietnamese Ambassador to Nigeria and his team, who paid him a working visit at his Umuehim, Nvosi Country home, in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Areas of the State.

He said that there are many areas the State could partner with Vietnam for mutual benefits.

“We are happy to have you in Abia. We will be happy to work with you. I see a lot of areas, where we can collaborate and work together.

“I see a whole lot of opportunities for us to partner. We will be pleased to work with you to improve our relationship in trade, commerce, manufacturing and agriculture”, Governor Otti stated.

He said that his Government is focused in what it wants to achieve, saying he had held meetings with those that were interested to partner with the Government before now to float certain industries in the State.

Read also: Greenplinth partners Lagos for implementation of 80m clean cookstoves project

He directed the Commissioner for Industry to work with the Vietnamese Ambassador, while the Government team should take them round the State to see things for themselves.

While thanking the Vietnamese Ambassador for chosen Abia State, for a partnership, he expressed optimism that with the possible partnership with Vietnam, those ailing industries could be revived.

Bui Quoc Hung, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Nigeria, highlighted the vast economic opportunities in the State, including agriculture, manufacturing, textiles, including crude oil and gas, and expressed interest in strengthening trade relations with Abia State, particularly in agriculture, manufacturing, and the oil and gas sector among others.

The Ambassador emphasised the commitment of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to fostering a strong bilateral relationship with Abia State to enhance import and export activities and create mutual benefits between Vietnam, Nigeria in general and Abia State in particular.

He said that he would use the few days he would be in Abia to visit certain sites, such as National War Museum, Golden Guinea, Saclux Paint, Aba Textile Mill, including Shoes and Garments Clusters in Umuahia and Aba, as well as hold meetings with Aba and Umuahia Chambers of Commerce, to explore potential partnership opportunities between Vietnamese Government and her private sector with Abia State.

Hung commended Governor Otti’s leadership, applauding his efforts in improving the economic standards of the people.

“We appreciate your leadership. We will like to congratulate you on your exemplary and focused leadership of the Abia State Government”, Hung concluded.

The delegation was later taken to the National War Museum, Umuahia in company of Mathew Ekwuribe, commissioner for Arts, Culture and Digital Economy, while other sites was scheduled for Thursday, including a meeting between Umuahia and Aba Chambers of Commerce, respectively.

Share