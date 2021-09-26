Abia to commission mother and child specialist hospital

Tha Abia State Government has given assurance of its preparedness to soon commission the Mother and Child Specialist Hospital which is at its final stage of completion in Umuahia, the State Capital

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu gave the assurance in Umuahia after inspecting the facility located opposite Central Police Station, Bende Road, Umuahia.

He expressed satisfaction at the progress of work so far.

Read also: No foreigners no problem, as Nigeria holds another successful local bond auction

Ikpeazu said he was pleased with designing of the hospital and disclosed that the equipment would soon arrive at the facility.

He further said that the state has taken delivery of two containers of Medical Equipment for the hospital which came as donation from an Abian, Jackson, a Medical Doctor based in Denver Colorado, USA, as an offshoot of collaboration between the State Government and Abians in the Diaspora.

The Abia State governor also hinted that the state government was committed to providing state-of- the-art facility, including laboratory equipment, radiography, pharmacy and functional theatre facilities and indeed all that are required to take care of specialist issues concerning Children and Mothers.