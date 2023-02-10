Abia restates support for Geometric to provide constant power in Aba

Abia State Government has promised to continue to support Geometric Power Limited, Osisioma, to enable the firm to complete its power plant and provide efficient power supply to manufacturers and other residents in Aba, the state’s commercial hub.

This promise was made, by Roland Otete,​ special adviser to Abia State Governor, on Electricity Matters, during a familiarisation visit to Geometric Power Limited, by members of the State’s Electricity Committee.

Otete, who led the committee on the visit, explained that it is the desire of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, to see that the project is realised soonest to provide constant power in Aba, the first in Nigeria.

He stated that constant power will not only resurrect all dead industries, but would also generate thousands of jobs for the teeming youth population and increase the gross domestic product (GDP) of the state.

He commended the firm for its commitment to provide efficient power in Aba and pleaded with them to restore power in Ovom area of Aba that has been without electricity for some time now.

Enyinnaya Nwabaghi, secretary to the committee, commended Geometric Power Limited for deploying state-of-the-art facilities in its plant and urged the firm to engage members of its host communities to protect the facilities, especially the modern sub-stations and transmission lines against vandals.

Ben Caven, managing director, Geometric Power Limited (GPL) in his response, thanked the Abia State Government, especially Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his support to the company.

Read also: Power sector investment field still wide open – Transcorp CEO

He said that Governor Ikpeazu has been working closely with the management of the company to ensure that the project is realised.

He said that the company received tax waver from the Abia State Government, which saved the company from collapse.

He also stated that anytime they needed help that Governor Ikpeazu assisted them.

For instance, when we wanted a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for our project sites, the government signed those documents for us.

Caven stated that the State Government and Geometric have mutual cooperation between them, noting that all they are doing is to facilitate power supply to Aba, which is an industrial hub.

He thanked residents of Ovom area of Aba for patients following power outage in the area and promised that the fault would be fixed as d power restored in the area before within the week.

Other members of the committee on the visit were, Joseph Ikonne, member, ​Victor Mmezuoke member and Isreal Amanaha, media consultant to the committee.