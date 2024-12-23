Abia regulates social gatherings, bans throwing of money, gifts at crowd

…Xmas Carol to become an annual event in Abia – Otti

Abia State Government has called on organisers of all kinds of programmes that will require a reasonable crowd to ensure they put in place all safety measures to avoid a stampede of any type that may lead to loss of lives.

These measures are being put in place to avoid the frightening upsurge in cases of stampede being witnessed in different parts of the Country, especially this festive period, as a result of challenges with crowd-control, by organisers and participants in different events/programmes.

Governor Alex Otti, in a press statement signed by Ferdinand Ekeoma, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, stated that organisers of any event that would require a large crowd of people, should get across to the Abia State Homeland Security or Local Government Authority for the necessary guide and support to ensure safety of attendees.

Governor Otti, commiserated with the families and loved ones of victims of stampede that happened in Oyo, Abuja and Anambra and warned that Government shall come down hard on any person or group that ignores the security directive.

Meanwhile, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has declared that the State Government’s Carol of Nine Lessons, an event organised, by the State Government, to celebrate Christmas, will become an annual event.

Governor Otti, who made the declaration on Sunday evening at the 2024 edition of the event, held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, described Christmas as a period of sober reflection on the love of God to mankind, which brought about the birth of Christ.

According to the Governor, the argument about whether Christ was born on December 25, or not is not important, rather what is important is that Christ was actually born. “It is just an opportunity for us to come together and thank God”, he said.

Share