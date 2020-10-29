Abia police command arrests 18 suspected looters, says commissioner

The Abia State Police Command, says it arrested 18 suspects in connection with attacks and destruction of properties during the hijacked #EndSARS protest in the State.

Janet Agbede, commissioner of Police Abia State, in a press conference in Umuahia, explained that the command also recovered one-FMC riffle with 12 rounds of live ammunition and other weapons.

She listed the places attacked and looted, by the hoodlums in Aba, including 5-commercial banks, 2 court buildings, Aba town hall, Aba South chairman’s office, vehicle licensing office, and Aba fire service.

She warned other perpetrators still in the State, to desist from the act or face the full wrath of the law.

According to her, despite the ban on the protest, it spread like a wildfire, across the country. In Abia, it initially appeared to be peaceful, which necessitated giving them police protection.

“However, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, hoodlums that pretended to be #EndSARS protesters, brutally murdered 2-police officers, beheaded and burnt one of them to aches. They also robbed them of their riffles.

“The hoodlums looted and burnt a building housing a unit of the police at old Zone-6 annex in Aba. They also attempted to attack police stations simultaneously and Correctional Service Centre in Umuahia with the intention to set them ablaze”.

She however debunked rumors that Fulani’s in the State were plotting an attack on the people of Abia State.