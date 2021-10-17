Abia NASS member wants Agric sector prioritised in 2022 Budget

Chimaobi Ebisike, a member, representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, has called on the National Assembly to treat the Agricultural Sector as a special case in the recently presented 2022 Budget.

Ebisike stated this in Aba, Abia State while declaring open a one-week skills acquisition and entrepreneurial workshop for his constituents. He noted that it was time for Nigeria to diversify its economy to forestall the impending hunger from 2022.

The workshop, which cuts across party lines and for both indigenes and non-indigenes of Aba North/Aba South federal constituency would focus on poultry farming, aquaculture, horticulture, snail-rearing, beekeeping, mushroom farming and piggery.

“This is the time to go back to Agriculture-based economy,” even as he used the forum to task the people of his constituents to develop more interest in various levels farming and make it a way of life.

“I believe that this training is coming at a very appropriate time, having just witnessed various waves of global pandemic and their attendant loss of jobs as well as the close down of many small and medium scale businesses leading to economic crunch and drop in capital income of Nigerians,” he added.

Listing some of his modest achievements in the few months he had served as a member of the National Assembly, the federal lawmaker named the swift rehabilitation and equipping of the Osusu Secondary School, Okigwe Road, Nnentu Primary School and other schools as the beginning of the new things to come from him.

According to him, many qualified indigenes of Aba North/Aba South federal constituency have been offered employment to federal and Abia State establishments since he became a federal legislator in April this year.

He disclosed that he had set up an advisory committee with representatives from every town union in the state in order to carry along all members of his constituents, adding that the measure is targeted at harmonising interests across all unions in the Aba North/Aba South federal constituency.

In his opening remarks, a former Executive Chairman, Aba South LGA, Okezie Erondu, described the workshop/training programme as the best for this period when the people are in dire need of any available avenue to earn revenue instead of depending of the white-collar job.