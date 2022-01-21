Abia HoS tasks FG on workers’ welfare

Onyii Wamah, Abia State Head of Service, has called on the Federal Government to embark on more programmes and projects aimed at improving the standard of living of workers across the country.

Wamah, who made the call in his office in Umuahia while chatting with select newsmen, said the call was necessary considering the geometric hike in prices food items and other essentials and argued that workers are adversely affected whenever there is a slight economic downturn.

The Abia workers boss lamented that the year 2021 was challenging and traumatic and he extolled the efforts of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in cushioning the difficulties encountered by the workforce through the prompt payment of workers salaries.

The HOS charged the workforce not to be deterred by the prevailing economic challenges but rather put their trust in God who is ever ready to satisfy their needs.

He prayed God to console the families of some workers who died last year while also asking God for the protection of the workers this year and beyond.

Wamah expressed optimism that this year would favour workers in the state.