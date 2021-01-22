Abia health workers suspend 72 days industrial action, as Gov Ikpeazu approves CONHESS

The 72 days industrial action embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) has been called off following a truce reached between Abia state and the Labour. In a Memorandum of Understanding reached between both parties, JOHESU commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for approving and implementing the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) to all health workers in the state civil service and local government councils.

It further applauded the commitment of the state government in the payment of salary arrears to the state health institutions and approving funds as running costs to the 17 LGAS health secretaries with a view to stopping the incessant illegal deductions from workers’ salaries in Primary Healthcare System.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Commissioner for Health on behalf of state government and nine labour leaders on behalf of the JOHESU, directed health workers to resume work immediately; adding that no worker should be victimized.