Abia donates operational vehicles to security agencies

Abia State Government has donated operational vehicles to security agencies, to enable them provide effective security in the state.

The benefiting security agencies are the Police, Army, the Navy, the DSS and the Correctional Services.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, represented by Chris Ezem, secretary to the State Government, while handing over the vehicles to representatives of the security agencies, Wednesday at Government Lodge, Aba, explained that the donation was made to encourage the security agencies to double their efforts at combating criminals and ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the State.

He explained that the State Government would provide more patrol vans to ensure that the needs of the security agencies are met in overcoming the security challenges affecting the State and country at large.

“The donation of more patrol vehicles is a further step in securing Abia State and Nigeria and encouraging the security agencies to double their efforts in chasing criminals and overcoming the security challenges bedeviling Abia State and Nigeria.

Read also: NSIA donates 16 vehicles for surveillance on Abuja; Kaduna road

“We commend the synergy between the Abia State Government and the security agencies.We will continue to take these steps, we know it won’t go round but we will continue the donation. As we progress, we will do more in ensuring that the needs of these agencies are met.

“The police will receive 6 vans, the Army 3, the Navy gets one, while the DSS will receive one and the Prisons will also receive one to enable them convey inmates to court.”

Lambert Ekwekwe, a deputy superintendent of Police, on behalf of the benefiting security agencies, expressed gratitude to the State Government and assured that the vehicles would be put into proper use.

This is as he assured that Police and other security agencies would continue to do their best to provide security.

He however, appealed to the public to assist security operatives in the State with useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminals in the state.