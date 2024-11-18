Abia attack: Govt vows to smoke out perpetrators

Abia State Government has vowed to fish out those involved in recent attacks on security operatives and civilians in the State.

This is in response to the gruesome murder of about three soldiers at Umuokpara, Umuahia, early Wednesday, November 13, 2024, by suspected hoodlums.

Recall also that gunmen on May 30, 2024, killed three military personnel at Obikabia junction, in Ogbor Hill area of Aba.

The Abia State Government in a statement, signed by Ferdinand Ekeoma, special adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, said following reliable tip-offs from patriotic citizens and reliable intelligence that it has been firmly established that some unpatriotic politicians, in connivance with some external parties are behind the current wave of violence and crime in the State, since the end of May, 2024.

The State Government alleged that the sole agenda of the perpetrators of these heinous crimes is to cause disaffection and distract the government from its focus on the development of the State.

This strategy according to the statement, kicked in as the perpetrators realised that their initial efforts at churning out lies and fabrications against the government in pretentious posturing as “opposition” has failed to gain currency amongst Abia people, who have thoroughly ignored them and their antics, since they know the truth.

“While the Abia State Government is one that is known and acknowledged locally, nationally and internationally, as a peace-loving government, devoid of involvement in politics of violence, division and destruction, it must be noted that we will not yield to blackmail or intimidation.

“It needs to be understood that the government will not sit idly by and watch any person or group of persons unleash violence on innocent and peace-loving citizens of the State”.

Having sworn to an oath to protect the lives and property of Abians, including every inch of Abia territory, the government declared that those behind the attacks on security agents and innocent civilians, including kidnapping of law abiding citizens with a view to creating anarchy and instill fear in the minds of Abians and visitors, after their failure to use lies and propaganda to incite Abians should understand that it will bring its full capacity and institutional forces to bear in order to smoke them out.

It warned that the State Government, led by Governor Alex Otti, is prepared and equal to the task of safeguarding the lives and property of people living in any part of Abia State and will execute this noble obligation to the fullest without hinderance.

The new counter offensive policy, according to the statement has been launched, by the government to decimate every structure of terror erected or being erected in any Abia territory, by criminals, hence citizens have been enjoined not to harbour any person or persons they do not know, to avoid falling victims.

This is as it enjoined all innocent and peace-loving Abia residents to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or panic, as government is determined to ensure their protection at all times.

It observed that kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killings and other criminal activities and heinous crimes are alien to the culture of the people of Abia State and appealed to law-abiding citizens to cooperate with the government and security agencies to get rid of all criminal elements who are desirous of polluting the land with their sacrilegious activities.

Abia State Government strongly warned that anyone that attempts to play politics with the lives and property of innocent Abians should be ready to face the consequences, as it will no longer tolerate such acts, no matter who is behind them.

It urged community and traditional leaders to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the law enforcement agencies for appropriate actions

Government also called on parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their children and loved ones, in order to ensure they do not indulge in any form of criminal activities, as government will not yield to any form of emotional blackmail or appeal in any matter of established criminality.

