Abia 2023 guber: Nwaka declares intention to run

Emma Nwaka, a one-time senator in Abia North Senatorial Zone and former state PDP chairman, has declared his desire to contest for the Governorship of Abia State come 2023.

While making his intention known to the PDP SEC at the party’s secretariat in Umuahia, Nwaka disclosed that it was about a year ago that the divine inspiration to aspire for the number one job in Abia State struck him.

“I meditated long and hard on the idea before broaching it to my family. After praying about it, the consensus was that given my political pedigree, there was nothing wrong if I chose to give it a shot”, said Nwaka.

In his presentation to SEC, entitled “Here Am I: Send Me” Nwaka noted that the decision to throw his hat in the ring is entirely his and not at the prompting of any individual or group.

“In the course of my consultations, I have however garnered endorsements from groups, and persons I hold in very high esteem. To put it mildly, I am really grateful for the outpouring of very strong support and words of encouragement I have received so far.”

He stated that being a thoroughbred party man, without the endorsement of the political party to which he belongs, his aspiration would amount to no more than wistful thinking since the country’s political system has no provision for independent candidacy.

“It is with humility and the courage of my conviction that I say to you: Here Am I. Send me. Send me as the candidate of PDP in the forthcoming 2023 governorship election in Abia State.

Having listened to my profile moments earlier, I dare say that you all will agree that my life’s journey has sufficiently equipped me for this moment. My manifold experiences from the courtroom through to the legislative and executive arms of government including having had to provide leadership at a very critical juncture in the life of our party, without gainsaying it, have put in me good stead to serve Abia State at the highest level” Nwaka noted.

The 2023 Abia governorship aspirant disclosed that he recognized the fact that he is not all alone in the race for the PDP gubernatorial ticket but he strongly believes that he is the best man to pick it if fidelity to the party in good and bad times, credibility and integrity are the traits to be considered.

“I make bold to say to you at this moment in time, I am the safest hand to entrusted with the governance of our state because you all know from my antecedents that I will run an inclusive government with sincerity of purpose and transparency, what is more, that I will make sure that no section of the state is neglected. These are no empty words. It is my solemn pledge to God Almighty to make Abia state truly great”, he vowed.

Responding, Asiforo Okere, the state PDP chairman, noted the pedigree of Nwaka speaks volumes for him, noting that all that had been said about him was to aspire true.

He said on behalf of the SEC, he was happy for him to muster the courage.

Okere said that if in future others come, the party would give all a level playing field and equal opportunity adding that the party would not fail to reward hard work.

“You have already distinguished yourself as a true party man. We commend your effort and encourage you to continue to consult. We thank God for the person who has given all to the party”, the party chairman said.