Abdulrazaq swears in five new judges

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State on Wednesday swore in five new judges for the Kwara State High Court, urging them to adhere strictly to their oath of office to be fair.

The new judges are Funsho Dada Lawal, a former permanent secretary and solicitor general of the state ministry of justice; Olanipekun Sherifat Bola, a registrar at the Ilorin High Court of Justice; Hussein Toyin Kawu, a deputy registrar at the Akure Division of the Court of Appeal; Nureni Kuranga, a deputy chief registrar (Administration) at the state high court Ilorin; and Umar Zikki Jubril, a senior magistrate Grade II in the state.

“The judicial oath enjoins you to administer justice without fear or favour, ill-will, or affection. This oath is a solemn promise and only a firm commitment will see to its accomplishment.

“As you assume office as judges, it is imperative that you apply yourself religiously in accordance with your oath of office towards ensuring that justice is done and is seen to have been done at all times,” Abdulrazaq said in Ilorin at the swearing in ceremony attended by the top echelon of the state judiciary and a few other senior government officials in line with the COVID-19 safety protocol.

According to the governor, the new judges have each paid their dues in public service and that their new positions were a new call to a greater service to the state and the country.

“This administration is determined to support the judiciary in the quest to stand on a solid footing with adequate complement of judicial officers and relevant facilities to perform its functions.

“To this end, the state government has a comprehensive plan for gradual renovation of court buildings across the state within the limits allowed by the global economic meltdown. The modest achievements recorded so far clearly point at our resolve to make things a lot better than we met them.”

Kwara State Chief Judge, Suleiman Durosinlorun Kawu, on his part, said the new appointees underwent competitive screening and were deemed qualified at every stage of the nomination exercise that started in August, 2019.

Kawu also commended the Governor for his support to the judiciary since he assumed office last year May, including the rehabilitation of the State High Court Complex and four courtrooms in Ilorin metropolis, approval for similar renovation of courtrooms across the state, and purchase of five brand new Peugeot 508 vehicles for the new judges, among other things.

“As an independent arm of government which is conscious of its constitutional responsibility, the state judiciary shall continue to work in harmony with the other branches of government for the greater good of the people of the state as recently demonstrated when it made available in the three senatorial districts of the state judges of the lower court to try violators of the lockdown order.

“I salute and commend Your Excellency’s steadfastness and pray that Allah will continue to guide, protect and uphold you as you pilot the affairs of the state to greater heights.”

Kawu said the new appointments of five judges were the second-highest in the history of the judiciary in the state.

Justice Lawal, who spoke on behalf of the newly appointed judges, said they would “justify the confidence reposed in us by this unique appointment to serve humanity and our creator with integrity in the exercise of our judicial duties.”

She said they would uphold the sanctity of “an incorruptible and independent judiciary in the dispensation of our judicial functions”.