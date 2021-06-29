Abdulrazaq inaugurates boards of trustees for Kwara investments

Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Tuesday, inaugurated the boards of various government-owned companies and investments under the Harmony Holdings Limited.

Governor Abdulrazaq noted that the best way to advance a free society, promote economic equality and good governance that will ensure even distribution of the state’s commonwealth is to discover and market its natural and mineral resources to the world.

Represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi at the inauguration of boards of trustees, the governor reminded the boards that the state is in an era where the government needs to repackage and rebrand its profit-oriented companies and investment institution.

Abdulrazaq, however, expressed hope that the new boards will trigger a positive turnaround for public companies and investment in the state.

Earlier, the group managing director of Harmony Holdings Limited, Abdullahi Abdulmajid, commended governor Abdulrazaq for his foresight in inaugurating a new board to drive the administration’s investment vision.

Boards inaugurated include Harmony Stock Brokers, Shonga Farms, among others.