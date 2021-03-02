Abducted Zamfara school girls released

The kidnapped female students of Government Secondary School Jangebe in Zamfara state have been released.

Over 300 of the schoolgirls were kidnapped after gunmen invaded the school in the early hours of the morning last Friday.

There was speculation about their release at the weekend, but the Zamfara state government dismissed the rumour as fake news.

“It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe,” Zamfara Governor Bello Matawale tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Recall, more than 300 boys were kidnapped from a school in December last year in Kankara, in President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state of Katsina, while he was visiting the region.

The boys were later released after negotiations with government officials but the incident triggered global outrage.