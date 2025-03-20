Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has concluded plans to inaugurate the new Kano State Emirate Council led by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and three other Emirs, a statement from Kano State Government has said.

The statement issued by Sanusi Bature, Governor Yusuf’s Spokesperson, noted that after Ramadan, Governor Abba would inaugurate the Emirs in their various kingdoms and domains.

According to the statement, the inauguration of the Emirs is aimed at sustaining the supportive role that traditional institution usually plays in the development of the State.

Read also: Bala inaugurates committee to distribute Ramadan palliatives in Bauchi

The other Emirs to be inaugurated with Sanusi, include Emir of Karaye, Muhammad Muhammad Maharaz; the Emir of Rano, Muhammad Isa Umaru; and the Emir of Gaya, Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, the statement disclosed.

The governor was said to have hinted that the guidelines, and, ethics that would guide the operation of the new Traditional Council in the State, would be communicated on the day of the inauguration through to the Chairman of the Council.

In addition, the governor was said to have directed all four Kano State Emirs, to commence full preparations for this year Sallah durbar celebration in order to ensure that citizens and visitors to the State enjoy the festive period.

Share