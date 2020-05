Late General Sani Abacha GCFR was a statesman and military general who served as head of state of Nigeria from 1993 until his death in 1998. The name ‘Abacha’ resonates across Nigeria. He rose through the military ladder to the top echelon.

He was also Chief of Army Staff between 1985 to 1990; Chief of Defence Staff between 1990 to 1993; and Minister of Defence