Anyanwu Obialor, mayor, Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State, has expressed the commitment of the Council to partner Government Agencies and Non-Governmental Organisations, to sustain the fight against baby factory and trafficking in persons in his locality.

He stated thisSin Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, during an advocacy walk against “Baby Factory and other forms of Trafficking in Persons

The event was organised by Onyedinma Foundation in conjunction with Vivacious Development Initiative (VIDI), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), National Orientation Agency (NOA), Abia State Ministry of Women Affairs, among others, to comomerate “2025 International Women’s Day”.

Obialor, who commended the organisers, observed that human trafficking would be eliminated with sustained sensitisation and good government policies geared towards uplifting the welfare of the people. “We are happy that Governor Alex Otti is fixing infrastructure in Aba. In Aba today, you can do anything with less capital, because of improved. infrastructure”, he said.

He advised patents, especially fathers to create more time for their children, stressing that through communication, patents would know what their children are doing.

Nkem Okafor, commander, NAPTIP, Abia State command, who was represented at the event, by Ovanwudeh Peter, NAPTIP head of operations, Abia State Command, said that the mission of NAPTIP at the event, was to advocate more on the menace of human trafficking in Nigeria.

She said that human trafficking is not only about Baby factory. but includes, sexual exploitation, procurement for sexual exploitation, sodomy, buying and selling of humans for any purpose, foreign travels that promotes prostitution, forced labour, organ harvesting, domestic violence and violence against persons.

Glory Onwuka Eze, executive director, Onyedinma Foundation in her address entitled “Fight for dignity” said that the advocacy walk, was organized to raise awareness against the insidious scourge of baby factories and other forms of trafficking in persons.”

She said that the walk, which will become an annual event, underscores the foundation’s unwavering commitment to protecting the vulnerable, particularly women and girls, from exploitation and abuse.

According to her, International Women’s Day is more than just a celebratory occasion; it is a critical juncture for reflection, assessment, and renewed determination in the ongoing struggle for gender equality and social justice.

