Aba Fire Service seeks new trucks, other logistics to fight fire

Aba Fire Service command, says it fought eight nine fire outbreaks between December 12, 2021, and January 2022.

Belenta Belenta, commander of, Aba Fire Service, who revealed this in an interview with Newsmen in Aba, stated that the fires which they succeeded in putting out came with much effort, as a result of the many challenges the command is faced with.

“Our challenges are many. We have a vehicle, which needs servicing and which has lower water carrying capacity.

“We heard that one is being put in place for us in Umuahia, we are expecting it, but we have not seen it.

“On December 12, we battled a fire outbreak at Tenant Road, Aba, December 21, we battled another fire at Vitafoam Company at Eziama, Aba.

“On December 23, we handled the fire outbreaks at Timber market in Uratta, Aba, and another same day at Ojike Street, Aba.

“On December 28, we had one at Osisioma and on December 31, we battled another fire on MCC Road, Aba.

“On January 3, we had one at Asa-Nnentu and on January 7, we had another at Clifford Road, Aba.

“We have been battling fire outbreaks and doing our best, but our many challenges needs to be solved to improve our efficiency”, he said.

He said that the Aba Command of the Abia Fire Service covers 9 local government areas with only one fire engine, which is not even standard.

Belenta said that the service sources water at Nigerian Breweries at Eziama, Aba, NNPC in Osisioma and Malting Plant at Ogbor Hill, which are all kilometers away from their base.

“We have a borehole here but there is no electricity to power it. We do not have a hose for the fire engine we have and it does not have a spare tyre nor does it enter reverse gear.

“It consumes much diesel and needs proper servicing to make it more functional to meet our fire fighting needs”, he stated.