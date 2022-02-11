AAU lecturers vow to join nationwide strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Chapter on Wednesday said it will join other public universities in the country to embark on strike with a view to compelling the Federal government to sign the renegotiated 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement and meet other demands of the union.

The body made the remark during its mobilization and sensitization congress held at the university premises in Ekpoma, Edo State.

A statement signed respectively by Cyril Ozeigbe Onogbosele, chairperson and William Odion, general secretary and made available to newsmen in Benin City said the union’s demands were contained in the various relevant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandum of Action (MoA) the Federal Government entered into with the Union.

The statement said the university lecturers at the congress expressed strong resolve and readiness to join their colleagues in other public universities in the strike to compel the Government to sign the renegotiated 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement and meet other demands of the Union contained in the various relevant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandum of Action (MoA).

Read also: FG ready to pacify ASUU over strike

It also advised that the only way to avert the union’s impending nationwide strike and its consequent paralysis of academic activities in the country’s public universities is to sign and begin the implementation of the renegotiated 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement.

It urged the government to do the needful and stop the over-recited rhetorics of unfulfilled promises and commitment to education in the country.

“The only pragmatic solution to avert the impending strike is to sign and implement the renegotiated Agreement.

“This is the pragmatic solution. The Union insisted that the offensive and unacceptable negative disposition of the government towards public universities in the country is unacceptable and should no longer be tolerated henceforth.

“The Union urged Nigerians to hold government responsible for the impending strike in its failure to meet demands of the Union

“The Union called on Nigerians to prevail on the government to sign the renegotiated Agreement, honour its agreements, MoU, MoA with the Union and meet the demands of the Union in the interest of the development of public universities and industrial harmony”,it said.