AAJ Express Logistics Limited, a logistics company in Nigeria has committed to revolutionise the country’s logistics industry with a new international doorstep delivery service.

This new direct export service is from Nigeria to the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, and the rest of Europe and it offers affordability, real-time parcel tracking, and hassle-free delivery within 3 to 7 working days.

The company also launched a nationwide local doorstep delivery in 2024 with over 40 express centers across the nation and made significant investments in cutting-edge technology and operational infrastructure to provide a seamless and efficient independent direct delivery to 11 countries in Europe this year.

Adekunle Adeyemo, founder/CEO, AAJ Express Logistics Limited said that this new delivery service is fortified by the company’s physical offices and operations staff in the USA, UK, and Canada.

“Our mission is to deliver a tech-driven, affordable, and premium service that meets the diverse needs of exporters, e-commerce businesses, corporate entities, and individuals throughout the country.

“With this affordable direct delivery service to up to 11 countries across the USA, UK, Canada, and rest of Europe, we raised the bar for export delivery,” Adeyemo said.

He said it is time for Nigerian businesses and manufacturers to take their rightful place in the global market.

He urged businesses, exporters, and individuals to leverage the new international service for a seamless experience in global trade.

“We have an international hub in the UK and the United States. We offer direct services to these countries, with partner airlines that transport shipments to both the UK and the US.

“Additionally, we have a team of brokers and operations staff on the ground to handle the final distribution,” Adeyemo said.

He also stated that AAJ Express, being a full member of the International Air Transportation Association (IATA) community, has the opportunity to partner and work with as many airlines as needed.

Read also: Freight forwarders chart path to revitalise logistics sector

Nigeria’s businesses to access global market

AAJ Express recognised international logistics as a major issue stifling Nigerian businesses and provided what they needed such as effective and fast delivery with real-time tracking, just like international companies offer, but at a much more affordable rate.

“Having been in this business for a while and partnered with major international courier services, we realised that the cost had risen significantly,” Adeyemo said.

He cited countries like the U.S. and the U.K., where processes are seamless and fully automated, and urged the government to streamline airport operations by making them entirely technology-driven to enhance the ability to move goods efficiently.

“Beyond logistics, we are working to connect Nigerian businesses with international markets. Since we have a presence in the UK and the US, we are identifying prospective businesses interested in Nigerian products.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap by linking Nigerian manufacturers with international buyers and facilitating the entire logistics process,” Adeyemo said.

Furthermore, he said that there are businesses in Kano that produce kola nuts, a highly valuable export product, stating that none of them are aware of international demand for their goods and instead rely on middlemen who buy at low prices and sell at exorbitant rates abroad.

“We aim to bridge this gap by directly linking these producers with foreign buyers, ensuring they receive fair value for their products,” Adeyemo said.

Share