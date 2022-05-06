A/Ibom to unveil two cable bridges

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has announced plans to commission two ‘cable decorated’ bridges along the 29km dual carriageway linking Etinan with Ndon Eyo and the East-West in Akwa Ibom.

Udom who made this known on his Facebook page said the bridges were “virtually completed,” adding that “finishing touches are being applied.”

“We can say confidently that this road which opens up the industrial belt of our state, is going to be commissioned during the 7th anniversary of our administration.”

Udom, who was first elected in May 2015, was re-elected in 2019 and will be marking his 7th anniversary on May 29.

Meanwhile, the governor has donated food items and cash to the Muslim community in the state.

The ceremony took place at one of the settlements of the Muslim community known as Nasarawa in Itam, Itu, Akwa Ibom.

Presenting the items, Emmanuel Ogbole, who is the special assistant to the governor on project monitoring, said the items demonstrated the oneness and peaceful coexistence between the Christians and Muslims in Akwa Ibom state.

Ogbole, who is also the chairman of Arewa Community in Akwa Ibom State, also stressed the need to continue with peace that has existed within the state for the past 7 years.

In their response, the leaders of the northern community thanked the governor for the gifts. He also thanked the people of Akwa Ibom for creating an accommodating environment for them to thrive.

They also thanked the governor for creating a peaceful environment for them to carry out their businesses and admonished the Muslim faithful to carry out their activities peacefully.

Earlier, he urged the Muslims to reflect on the virtues of Ramadan for the well-being of the individual and the overall good of society.

“The month of Ramadan is the month of forgiveness: we must learn to forgive and pursue peace with our fellow human beings. Ramadan preaches giving, especially from the rich to the poor: This promotes the idea of redistribution of wealth for a more equitable society.

“Ramadan is the month of holy living where the faithful run away from sin and live a life of piety and abstinence: This promotes spiritual development and draws us closer to our Maker.

“Ramadan is the month of fasting when we deny ourselves, share in the pains and experiences of others: This promotes a better understanding of the suffering of others and the inequalities prevalent in our society.

He said society will be a better place if people live their lives in accordance with the virtues preached during Ramadan.

“Problems of insecurity, the scourge of corruption and other social vices in the country will be a thing of the past if we imbibe the spirit of Ramadan.

“The spirit and letters of Ramadan will help build a just and fair society where human life is valued and where the rights of the weak are not trampled underfoot by the strong.

“If we abide by the tenets of Ramadan, truth, and justice will prevail in our polity, and bigotry of all hues will be eschewed by our people,” headed.