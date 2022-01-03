A/Ibom attains 92% electricity coverage for gazetted communities

The Akwa Ibom State government says it has attained 92 percent coverage in the provision of electricity for all gazetted communities in its bid to ensure power for all in the state.

The state government had set a target of achieving power for all by the end of 2022 but poor energy infrastructure appears to be a major hindrance in addition to the theft of power facilities by vandals.

John Deere, commissioner for power who made this known while presenting an update during the state executive council meeting said the state has also achieved network optimisation gains as part of efforts to provide all parts of the state with electricity.

He gave assurance that the power for all project was on course to provide all communities in the state with electricity.

In her presentation, commissioner education, Idongesit Etiebet announced that there has been an improvement in the performance of students in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination between 2019 and 2021.

According to her, the report showed that “the total number of those who took the examination in the years under review were 54,171, 52,207 and 51,771 respectively.

‘The percentage of candidates who passed with credits in 5 subjects or more, including -English Language and Mathematics were 58.55 (2019), 68.05 (2020), 78.90 (2021).”

While the commissioner is said to have received a commendation from the state executive council, she was advised to “improve performance in future examinations.”

According to Ini Ememobong, commissioner for information and strategy, an update on COVID-19 was presented with a directive that an “enlightenment and enforcement of the COVID Protocol be increased to curtail the spread of the virus.”

He said the state ministry of health has commenced the enforcement of standards for Medical Laboratory Services in the state with 12 substandard facilities closed down.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, who presided, remarked that the government cannot afford to go on vacation, as government must work round the clock.”

He reviewed the security situation in the state and briefed council on the steps taken to beef up security throughout the end of year and new year season. He reiterated his charge to members to double their efforts in quality service delivery.