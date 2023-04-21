9mobile investment in network modernisation in Nigeria now over N70bn – Peschel

9mobile, one of the mobile communications companies in Nigeria, has invested over N70 billion in its ongoing network modernisation and have also invested in technical, digital, and organisational upgrade as part of its core values of innovation, quality of service, and customer-centricity, Juergen Peschel, chief executive officer of 9mobile, has said.

Peschel also said that the company is on the path of a resurgence as it is making moves to regain lost territories in the market and forging ahead to reclaim its innovative position and industry leadership.

Speaking in Lagos recently at the annual Channel Partners Conference with the theme, ‘Re-engage to Succeed,’ Peschel said the company have an addition of 600 new sites, equipped with 4G LTE facilities for enhanced operations and market competitiveness, being deployed alongside new broadband services to enlarge its fibre network across some Nigerian cities.

Peschel appreciated the presence and business commitment of the channel partners while emphasising the significance of the brand renaissance, which he said is hinged on sustained stakeholder relations.

“You have been with us through thick and thin; we are in this together, and I particularly thank you all for supporting 9mobile throughout the years. The years ahead are promising when you consider the level of expansion we are embarking on. We look forward to constantly interfacing with you, supporting you in various ways, enhancing our network, and making our relationships competitive,” he said.

On his part, Victor Nwaobia, chief sales officer at 9mobile, said the impact of the unique relationship 9mobile has enjoyed with its committed channel partners has aided in driving the company’s growth over the years.

Read also: MTN Nigeria dethrones Airtel as most valuable company

According to him, the fact that the company have sustained or retained almost 75 percent of its channel partners over the years is a testament to their commitment to the business, which is in its 15th year.

On their part, the channel partners also expressed their delight and belief in the brand’s renaissance.

Jude Ukachukwu, one of the channels from TIG Communications, expressed trust in the network and has worked with the company since its inception.

“They have been quite supportive; they’ve done their very best. At some point, they pushed through and moved from the position of a new entrant and struggled and climbed steadily, and they did very well,” he added.