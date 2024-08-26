97 Shi’ite members arrested after clash with Police in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of 97 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’ite group, following a violent confrontation in Abuja on Sunday.

The clash resulted in the deaths of two police officers, while three others remain hospitalized after being critically injured.

According to a statement released by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s Public Relations Officer, the attack occurred at a police checkpoint near Wuse Junction.

Members of the proscribed group, armed with machetes, knives, and improvised explosive devices, launched a surprise attack on the officers, setting three police patrol vehicles ablaze in the process.

In response to the incident, Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police ordered a swift crackdown, leading to the arrest of 97 suspects and the seizure of various weapons used during the attack.

The IGP expressed his resolve to bring all perpetrators to justice and reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to maintaining law and order across the country.

The police have condemned the attack, describing it as “outrageous and unacceptable,” and have vowed to uncover the full extent of the assault while ensuring such violence against law enforcement officers does not recur.

The IGP also extended his condolences to the families of the fallen officers and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Nigeria Police Force also called on the public for support in its efforts to curb extremist threats and maintain peace and security nationwide.