900 teachers in Lagos East graduate from Senator Abiru Innovation Lab

Nine hundred teachers from public and private Secondary schools in Lagos East Senatorial District who had successfully completed the first phase of the Lagos East Teachers Fellowship Programme at the Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL) had their graduation ceremony last Friday.

The graduation ceremony which held virtually via zoom had in attendance the Senator, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, the Special Adviser to the Senator on Constituency Matters, Saheed Oladapo Ibikunle, SAIL Hub Manager; Deji Abisola, re:Learn by Co-creation Hub (Cc-Hub) team, participants who were graduating, among others.

Abiru, in his remarks, said the programme was aimed at enhancing the capacity of teachers which will lead to improved learning outcomes in the students.

“In the last four weeks, teachers from our schools both private and public numbering over 900 have been learning modern ways of teaching which is Inquiry Based Learning (IBL), how to use technological tools to develop teaching aids for their students, amongst others.

“This is the first phase of the training specially designed for improving the quality of our teachers and equipping them for global relevance in this age of technology and innovation. The top 120 teachers will make it to the physical class which shall be held in our new purposely built facility in Ikorodu over the next three months,” he said.

Read also: Entrepreneurs say rising input costs is stifling businesses

The #DoingGood Senator, who is executing his mandate through major three(3) pillars, namely; Legislative Role, Empowerment / Facilitations and Endowment, said: “The SAIL initiative falls under my Endowment pillar, and it is resourced through my Foundation, Tokunbo Abiru Constituency Team (TACT) Foundation and my goodwill as a Chartered Accountant, economist, accomplished banker and seasoned administrator..

On his part, Ibikunle, an accomplished educationist, applauded Senator Abiru’s efforts at developing the capacity of teachers, adding that it aligns with the UNESCO theme for the World Teachers’ Day 2022, ‘The transformation of education begins with teachers.’

“The transformation of education begins with the teachers. Teachers play a pivotal role in the development of young minds and all elements that ensure learning effectiveness rest on teachers.

“Inquiry based learning should aim at instructional effectiveness. It must be brought into cognitive, affective and psychomotor domains. That is what will lead to total education,” he said.

He admonished graduating teachers to share the knowledge they have acquired and join hands to build an egalitarian society.

Graduating participants, who were overwhelmed with joy, showed appreciation for the kind gesture of the Senator, particularly his enormous investments in human capital development of his constituents.

Maryam Ettu Odunami said, “Thank you so much. As I was learning, I was carrying my colleagues in the school along and they really loved it.”

Another elated teacher said: “I am very proud to be part of Lagos East Teachers Fellowship Programme. It is highly pleasant.”

Outstanding teachers who were celebrated during the event include Oladejo Mariam Opeyemi, Odueyingbo Rebecca Omolola, Koya Eloho Taiwo, Bello Abiola Ashirafdeen, Atilola Oluwaseun Joseph, Akinsowon Titilayo Damilola, Osoba Blessing Chinyere and Sobowale Adefolahan Olusesan.

SAIL Hub Manager, Deji Abisola said Senator Abiru has proven that politics is about service with the ways he has been implementing his #DoingGood agenda. He urged Lagos East residents to vote enmasse for him in 2023 to continue with the good works.