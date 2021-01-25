9 Millionaire Investors Who Made a Fortune by Investing in Bitcoin

Bitcoin investment is a venture that has both risks and rewards for investors. It is a world in which patience and risk tolerance are the two key attributes that pave the way to prosperity.

Over the years, many investors have proven the worth of investing in Bitcoin through platforms like bitcoin equaliser with their success. Consequently, they have also managed to amass wealth worth millions of dollars. Here is a list of some such investors who have accumulated millions of dollars by putting their money on Bitcoin.

1. Roger Ver.

Arguably the topmost Bitcoin investor to date, Roger Ver is popular for his enthusiasm for Bitcoin. Due to this aspect of his personality, people also consider him as a Bitcoin evangelist. He has been an advocate of cryptocurrency right from the start of this career.

He has had an association with popular startups featuring cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. The popular names among them include Kraken and Ripple.

At present, he is popular by the name of “Bitcoin Jesus” and uses his active presence in social media to further his business goals based on investments in Bitcoin. He owns an estimated 100,000 Bitcoins which is an impressive figure for any investor.

2. Barry Silbert.

Barry Silbert is another prominent name on the list of the top Bitcoin investors. Over the years, he has established himself as a millionaire investor. He began his journey by setting up Digital Currency Group as its founder.

Ever since his first venture, he has been making investments in companies linked to blockchain trading. Until 2020, his company has acquired stakes in at least 125 such companies. Apart from CoinDesk, his company also has shares in Genesis and Grayscale Investments.

According to Forbes, he has estimated crypto assets worth $500 million.

3. Gavin Andersen.

Gavin Andersen is one of the few popular names among Bitcoin investors who exemplify success from scratch. His successful journey in the world of Bitcoin investment dates back to 2010 when he started his career as a full-time investor.

In the same year, he built a website to facilitate crypto trading among enthusiasts and investors. He has been instrumental in ensuring its growth for the free flow of cryptocurrency across the crypto community.

People who are enthusiastic about cryptocurrency remember Gavin Andersen as a maverick who played a leading role in its decentralization.

4. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss illustrate how persistence and the ability to make the right investment decisions open up the avenue for success. Unlike most investors, the due does not believe in confining their investment to a specific form of cryptocurrency. They have been the advocates of diversification in investments right from the start of their careers.

Perhaps this explains why the twin brothers have been able to amass wealth and stand out among the crowd of investors as billionaires at present. Speaking of the achievements of the two brothers, they set up a crypto exchange platform named Gemini in 2015. They got the idea from themselves being twins.

5. Kingsley Advani.

Kingsley Advani proved the popular notion wrong that one cannot be a millionaire in their twenties. He is one of the selected few individuals who have met with financial success in their early 20’s. He claimed the crown of a crypto king when he was merely 24.

From the beginning, he has been a firm believer in the success of Bitcoin as he saw hidden opportunities in the cryptocurrency. Despite the former not being a prominent form of cryptocurrency, he decided to put all the eggs in one basket. Consequently, he invested all his savings in it. Later on, it paid off as he could earn millions from his investment.

These days, he works as an advisor to guide youngsters and help them with their trading practices.

6. Blythe Masters.

Whenever one thinks of Wall Street, two popular names come to mind straight away: Digital Asset Holdings, and Blythe Masters, the CEO of the company.

Other than making millions in terms of profits, Blythe Masters has also earned respect in the world of Bitcoin trading. His company has been instrumental in generating Digital Asset Modelling Language. Most specialists rely on the latter for the creation of smart contracts.

With her success, Blythe Masters has dispelled the myth that crypto trading or Bitcoin trading is a man thing. Leading by example, her success proves that even women can also succeed in this field.

7. Michael Novogratz.

Michael Novogratz’s story of success through Bitcoin investment proves that despite being a risky venture, it rewards those who have the ability to tolerate risks and remain persistent with their efforts.

A bullish Bitcoin investor, Michael Novogratz has had a major success in 2017 when his decision to invest in the crypto market paid off. In the following year, he went to set up major investment funds featuring digital assets.

8. Tim Draper.

Silk Road arranged for an auction in 2014 featuring 30, 000 seized Bitcoins. An enthusiastic investor by the name of Tim Draper acquired them. Later, he went on to become a popular figure in the world of Bitcoin investment.

At present, Tim Draper guides companies on how they can survive in the present competitive market by investing in Bitcoins.

9. Dan Morehead.

When each Bitcoin was available at $65 in the United States, Dan Morehead decided to invest in it. His idea paid him rich dividends at the subsequent stages with the success of the cryptocurrency.

He also saw his business venture Pantera Capital Grow as a result of it. He has remained invested in Bitcoin as he believes that the blockchain industry has a bright future ahead.

Final thoughts.

If you believe investing in Bitcoin is all about luck and earning profits from it is coincidental, then pause for a moment and consider the names on the aforementioned list. With their successful Bitcoin investment ventures and earnings in millions, these people have proved that it has vast potential. One can tap it with patience and the ability to make informed investment decisions.