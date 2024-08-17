SOME medical students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) and University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) have been abducted Benue State, along Otukpo-Enugu highway, Thursday evening.

The students, 18 in number, were delegates to the annual conference of the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) holding at the Enugu State University of Technology this weekend.

Twelve of the students are from UNIJOS, while six are from UNIMAID.

Business Day gathered that the students were abducted at some kilometres after Otukpo. The exact spot of the abduction is said to be Oglewu portion of the highway, some 8 to 10 kilometres after Otukpo, and over a hundred kilometres to Enugu, said a source who said the information was obtained from an SOS sent by one of the students to FECAMDS WhatsApp platform.

Also forwarded by the student along with the SOS were google map locations of the abduction spot and screenshot of the google map potting of the scene of abduction.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Benue State Police Command, Ms Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident Friday with a terse response to our enquiries, stating: “This information is received and investigation is ongoing.”

Prof Tanko Ishaya, Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, when contacted, also confirmed the abduction.

“Yes, I am aware of the information. I got the information since yesterday. We have informed security agencies. We are following up of course to have more details.

“We have been informed that 12 of our students and six students of the University of Maiduguri were actually travelling to Enugu and got kidnapped, I think, between Otukpo and; I can’t remember exactly the point, but I have been informed of this information.

We have duly informed the security agencies, we are following up, we are waiting for further information on getting the students out of this difficult situation, and I am sure they [security] will facilitate it [release of students], Prof Ishaya told National Record Friday morning.

When contacted earlier, the Senior Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, who is the spokesperson of the University of Jos, Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi, told National Record that he was not aware of the incident.

He however called back to confirm the abduction. “I have been able to confirm the report [of abduction]. Already, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) has contacted the state Commissioner of Police and the Director of DSS to liaise with their counterparts in Benue.”