10:58am: Voting just began at polling unit on Adelabu, Surulere where there are 640 registered voters. Uche, a realtor, has been waiting for over an hour.

Voting has began but the pace is slow.

Soilders arrive at the polling, stop briefly and drive off on high speed.

Voters are calling family members and friends to come out to vote.

10:04am: Anthonia, a voter in her 70s, raises complaints over absence of Labour Party logo on the senatorial and House of Representative votes.



9:33am: Samuel, a gentleman who travelled from Ghana and voted last in 2015, casts his vote in Surulere.



8:59am| INEC officials, voters arrive early for accreditation at Community Grammar School, Surulere



9:08am: Voting begins at one of three polling units at Community Grammar School, Surulere. The queue is moving briskly. Voters, mostly middle-aged, are in a jovial mode. Some are former neighbours who have relocated but are here today to cast their vote. One man says he’s unaware that elections for Senate and the Federal House of Representatives are holding. “I have no candidate”, he says.