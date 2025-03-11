…deportation not tied to Trump’s crackdown — NiDCOM boss

The deportation process for the 85 Nigerians held in United States camps has yet to begin, despite deportation orders being issued, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has told BusinessDay.

She also clarified that their planned deportation from the US is not a direct result of President Donald Trump’s renewed crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

She stated that while the individuals are currently in U.S. deportation camps awaiting repatriation, their cases are part of routine immigration enforcement rather than politically motivated action.

Her remarks come amid growing concerns over the treatment of Nigerian deportees and the bureaucratic delays hindering their return.

She noted that many Nigerians in these facilities remain stranded, facing prolonged uncertainty.

“A migrant is not a criminal; they were merely seeking a better life. If they must return, the process should be handled with dignity and respect,” she told BusinessDay Newspapers.

She emphasized that migration should not be criminalized and urged authorities to ensure deportees are treated humanely.

She also stated that for those with criminal records or in need of employment and skill acquisition, appropriate reintegration measures would be taken upon their return.

Read also: 85 Nigerians set for deportation out of 201 Nigerians in U.S. immigration camps

The NiDCOM CEO highlighted Nigeria’s interagency collaboration, including the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Immigration, and other relevant bodies—aimed at facilitating the reintegration of returnees.

Beyond deportation concerns, Dabiri-Erewa also raised alarms over the increasing number of Nigerians stranded in countries like Iraq and Libya due to human trafficking and irregular migration.

She called for stricter measures against traffickers who lure individuals into dangerous conditions abroad.

Olusola Taiwo, Public affairs analyst suggested that ongoing diplomatic discussions between Nigeria and the United States could be contributing to the delay in deportations.

He noted that factors such as flight availability, diplomatic agreements, and enforcement strategies might be influencing the U.S. government’s approach to repatriations.

Despite the U.S. initiating deportation proceedings against thousands of undocumented immigrants three weeks ago, Nigeria has yet to receive any of its affected citizens.

Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Acting Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided no new updates when contacted by BusinessDay. “No update for now,” he stated regarding the arrival of deported Nigerians.

According to data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), at least 3,690 Nigerians are currently facing deportation under Trump’s intensified immigration policies. Since his return to office on January 20, 2025, Trump signed executive orders reversing many of his predecessor’s immigration reforms, leading to widespread crackdowns on undocumented migrants, including thousands of Nigerians.

As anxiety mounts over the looming deportations, the Nigerian government has announced measures to support returning citizens, particularly those struggling with mental distress.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, , confirmed that a facility has been set up at Lagos airport to assist deportees upon arrival.

“It’s our responsibility to manage our migration policies and, of course, our borders. We’re a responsible government and understand what we need to do. Rest assured that we’re not going to shy away from such responsibility,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

The delay in deportations has also been linked to Nigeria’s discussions with the U.S. over the treatment of affected individuals.

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, recently voiced concerns about the conditions in which Nigerians are being held and the deportation process.

During a meeting with Richard Mills Jr, U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, she called for a humane repatriation process that ensures deportees are treated with dignity and given adequate time to settle their affairs before being forced to return.

“With the new administration in the U.S., we want a situation where there will be commitments. If there will be repatriation, we want dignified return,” she stated.

According to Odumegwu-Ojukwu, 201 Nigerian nationals are currently in U.S. immigration detention centers, with 85 already cleared for deportation.

The Nigerian government is advocating for a process that aligns with international conventions and minimizes trauma for those affected.

Share