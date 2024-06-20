7m Nigerian girls vaccinated against cervical cancer, says GAVI

Seven million Nigerian girls have been vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV), a critical step in protecting them from cervical cancer later in life, according to Gavi, the vaccine alliance.

Cervical cancer is the second most prevalent cancer among women in Nigeria, claiming countless lives each year. The HPV vaccine offers an effective tool for prevention, with an average success rate of 92 percent.

With seven million girls vaccinated within two weeks, Gavi noted that Nigeria has made significant progress towards its goal of reaching 16 million girls by 2025, which will mark a significant milestone in Nigeria’s fight against cervical cancer.

In October 2023, Gavi partnered with the Nigerian Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, WHO, and UNICEF to introduce the HPV vaccine into the national immunization program.

Building on this, Gavi further expanded its collaboration with Girl Effect in May 2024 to focus on reaching girls with critical information and ensuring vaccine access.

Sani Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, said the achievement was a testament to the tremendous collaboration between Gavi, the Nigerian government, and partners.

“By prioritising girls’ health, we are empowering a generation and helping to save countless lives”, Nishtar said.