Lagos shuts Trade Fair markets in crackdown on environmental violators

The Lagos State Government on Sunday shut down the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA) market and other markets within the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex in Ojo Local Government Area for alleged environmental infractions.

Officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), in partnership with the Lagos Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offenses and the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), carried out the enforcement as part of the ongoing clampdown on environmental nuisance.

The Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Kunle Adeshina, confirmed the enforcement on his X handle, formerly Twitter.

According to Adeshina, the agencies carried out the directive from the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

“Following the directives of Honorable Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, HC MOE&WR, LAWMA Sunday 22nd October, 2023, shut ASPAMDA, BBA and other markets within the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex,” Adeshina wrote.

“The enforcement was carried out by officials of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in partnership with Lagos Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offenses and Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) for poor waste disposal practices, non-payment for waste disposal and general environmental sanitation infractions.”

The State Government has been cracking down on environmental infractions recently, shutting down markets and other businesses that fail to comply with environmental laws. The government says the clampdown is necessary to protect the health and well-being of residents.

The closure of the ASPAMDA market and other markets within the Trade Fair Complex is a major blow to businesses in the area. The markets are a significant source of income for thousands of people.

However, the government says it will not compromise on environmental standards, and has urged businesses to comply with environmental laws to avoid being shut down.