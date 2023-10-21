Serie A: Verona battle Scudetto holders Napoli, Inter eyes Torino scalp

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona lock horns with league champions Napoli at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday. Inter Milan return to action in the Italian Serie A when they go head-to-head against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday.

BusinessDay takes a brief pre-match analysis of the two biggest matches in matchday nine of today’s Serie A fixture.

Verona vs Napoli

Serie A title holders Napoli travel to Hellas Verona to re-ignite their title chase following a poor season start.

Napoli manager Rudi Garcia has a tough task of replacing his top goal scorer Victor Osimhen who has been ruled out for today’s game following an injury he picked up while on international duty for Nigeria.

The Scudetto-holders are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and are yet to hit the ground this season. They slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina before the international break and will need to bounce back in this match to brighten their chances of retaining the Serie A title.

Following a dismal performance this season, Verona are in 16th place in the league table, just four points from the relegation zone. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Frosinone in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

The home side have gone four games without a goal and must seek an end to their downturn against the Calcio giant.

Napoli have an impressive record against Verona and have won 15 out of the last 25 matches, with Verona managing just three victories.

Torino vs Inter

After slipping from the top spot in Serie A before the international break, Inter Milan returned to the summit with a victory in sight over Torino on Saturday evening.

The Nerazzurri will aim to continue their brilliant run of results on the road, while Toro are desperate to end a long goal drought.

Inter are currently second in Serie A standings with 19 points, just two points behind league leaders AC Milan and have won six of their eight league matches this season.

The Turin side head into the match looking to get one over the Nerazzurri, having failed to win their last eight meetings since January 2019.

With nine points from eight matches, Torino are currently 14th in the Serie A.

The Nerazzurri will arrive in Turin with an excellent record at Stadio Olimpico Grande having won 20 of the last 34 meetings between the sides.