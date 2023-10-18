WATCH: Zuckerberg and Adesanya brawl in epic jiu-jitsu training session

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not giving up on his potential MMA cage fight with X (former Twitter) owner Elon Musk following a new trending video where the 39-year-old Billionaire was seen training with Nigerian-born New Zealander Israel Adesanya on a custom-built floating platform in Lake Tahoe.

In July, Zuckerberg made headlines by sharing a topless photo of himself standing alongside two of the most successful modern MMA fighters of this generation: Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski. Today, the story has taken an even more intriguing turn…

A video has surfaced of Mark Zuckerberg brawling with the same UFC stars but, what makes this brawl even more surprising than the first, is the fact it took place on a specially-built platform floating in the middle of Lake Tahoe, creating a spectacle that very few could ever have imagined this time last year.

According to a video posted by X(Formerly Twitter) Joe Pompliano, a sports and investment analyst showed how the tech Billionaire trained Jiu-Jitsu with former UFC champion Adesanya.

“Mark Zuckerberg training Jiu-Jitsu with UFC champions on a floating platform in the middle of Lake Tahoe instantly moves him up a few spots in the tech billionaire rankings,” Pompliano said on his X account.

Zuckerberg and his longtime rival, Musk, have been making headlines over a potential ‘Battle Of The Billionaires’ cage fight. He was later linked with a potential cage fight against X owner Elon Musk.

Though the ‘Battle Of The Billionaires’ is unlikely to happen, the new video is a testament to Zuckerbg’s ongoing commitment to his fighting skills and general fitness.

WATCH

Mark Zuckerberg training Jiu-Jitsu with UFC champions on a floating platform in the middle of Lake Tahoe instantly moves him up a few spots in the tech billionaire rankings pic.twitter.com/AxPYizS5Ra — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 18, 2023