Israel Adesanya announces sabbatical from UFC

Nigerian-born former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has announced a sabbatical from mixed martial arts after suffering following his defeat to Sean Strickland in September.

The 34-year-old lost his middleweight championship to Strickland by unanimous decision in Sydney last month, in one of the biggest upsets in MMA, but has promised to return to the sport.

Israel Adesanya during a talk show with The Rock revealed that his exit from UFC is to prepare him for the future, following his third competitive defeat against Strickland.

“I’m not making any excuses. Strickland got me on the night because he was the better fighter on the night, and he did his work well. He had a good team behind him,” Adesanya said.

“Now I’m going to take time to look after myself. I’m not going to fight for a long time. I’m not going to retire, because that’s not me.

“But if I did, I’m fine. I don’t need to prove anything else. But I know what I can do, and I know what I can change in my lifestyle to make my body adapt to where I need to be.

“I’m going to heal myself up, you won’t see me fight for a long time.”

Adesanya admitted that taking on a number of fights in 14 months had a dangerous effect on his body.

“Four fights in the last 14 months, it takes a toll on your body,’ he said, noting that he had seen the doctors and done specialist tests to get himself back ready for fighting.”

The Lagos-born MMA fighter further stated that he wanted to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, but his team rejected the offer and fellow compatriot Kamaru Usman will be the opponent for the undefeated Chimaev on Saturday, October 21 bout.