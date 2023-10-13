Airlines suspend flights to Kaduna airport over dilapidated infrastructure

Domestic carriers have since suspended flights to Kaduna airport over dilapidated infrastructure at the airport.

This was disclosed by Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna State, during his visit to Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Uba Sani reported the delapidated condition of the Kaduna Airport, “the airport is an eyesore, no aircraft is landing there at the moment, that’s why I had to make this trip to your office so we can know what to do”, the governor said.

The governor explained further that, anytime anyone is trying to fly into Kaduna, they see Kano airport as alternative or make use of the NAF Base or the Zaria airwings.

“Right now, I have spoken to Air Peace and United Airline on the possibility of resuming flight operations at the airport but we found out there’s a need to upgrade and improve some of the facilities for effective aeronautical services,” the governor added.

The minister promised the governor to improve the facilities of the airport.

The Minister welcomed the governor to his office and promised to expedite action on the improvement of the Kaduna airport facilities, “coincidentally, I am planning a visit to one of my agencies in Zaria soon, the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology-NCAT and now, as a matter of urgency.

“I have to factor-in, the inspection of the Kaduna airport in the journey, it is very important that we make the Kaduna Airport fully operational because it is a good alternative to the Abuja airport should anything happen, so I am promising you that, I’ll give it priority in weeks to come”, the minister added.